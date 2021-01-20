Victims are cowed into silence
How many abused women must speak out about these two DJs?
A character in one of my favourite books, Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns, makes a profound statement when she says: “Like a compass needle that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman."
I was reminded of these words a few days ago when the news of rape allegations against Euphonik and DJ Fresh came out. The two DJs are accused of having drugged and raped a woman over 10 years ago. At the time, she was a second-year university student...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.