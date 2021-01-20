Victims are cowed into silence

How many abused women must speak out about these two DJs?

A character in one of my favourite books, Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns, makes a profound statement when she says: “Like a compass needle that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman."



I was reminded of these words a few days ago when the news of rape allegations against Euphonik and DJ Fresh came out. The two DJs are accused of having drugged and raped a woman over 10 years ago. At the time, she was a second-year university student...