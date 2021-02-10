South Africa

Radio station gives DJ Fresh, Euphonik the boot after rape allegations

10 February 2021 - 20:43
DJs Euphonik and Fresh have been fired by Primedia after rape allegations were levelled against them.
DJs Euphonik and Fresh have been fired by Primedia after rape allegations were levelled against them.
Image: Screenshot via YouTube

Popular radio presenters DJ Fresh and  Euphonik have parted ways with 947 following rape allegations that were levelled against them.

Primedia Broadcasting that owns 947, 702, KFM, Cape Talk and EWN, confirmed the news in a short statement on Wednesday night.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts,” the statement read.

“Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021, respectively.”

Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, added: “This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders.”

DJ Fresh and Euphonik confirmed the breakup in a joint statement.

“After extensive consultation, legal and otherwise, we have concluded that it is in our best interest to resume all of our public engagements. We look forward to our names being cleared. Unfortunately, we can’t find common ground with Primedia and have agreed a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect. Thank you to Primedia for all the great broadcasting opportunities and moments.”

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik pulled off air amid rape allegations

"In light of the serious allegations levelled against us we've decided to step away from all public work engagements," said the DJs.
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

How many abused women must speak out about these two DJs?

A character in one of my favourite books, Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns, makes a profound statement when she says: “Like a compass ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X