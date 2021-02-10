Radio station gives DJ Fresh, Euphonik the boot after rape allegations

Popular radio presenters DJ Fresh and Euphonik have parted ways with 947 following rape allegations that were levelled against them.

Primedia Broadcasting that owns 947, 702, KFM, Cape Talk and EWN, confirmed the news in a short statement on Wednesday night.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts,” the statement read.

“Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021, respectively.”

Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, added: “This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders.”

DJ Fresh and Euphonik confirmed the breakup in a joint statement.

“After extensive consultation, legal and otherwise, we have concluded that it is in our best interest to resume all of our public engagements. We look forward to our names being cleared. Unfortunately, we can’t find common ground with Primedia and have agreed a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect. Thank you to Primedia for all the great broadcasting opportunities and moments.”