South Africa

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to face the music over R10m medical scooters

By Amanda Nano - 15 February 2021 - 11:07
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba takes a ride on one of the controversial e-ranger motorcycles in East London.
Image: FILE/ MARK ANDREWS

Under siege Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is set to appear before the ANC’s provincial top six on Monday, when she is expected to be grilled over her alleged involvement in a controversial R10m plan to procure medical scooters.

DispatchLIVE has seen a confidential letter from ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi inviting Gomba to a meeting on Monday. She is expected to provide answers to the ANC’s provincial working committee, including provincial party chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The letter, dated February 12, reveals the meeting will be held virtually.

Contacted for comment on Sunday, Ngcukayitobi refused to comment, saying only: “When have the internal discussions of the ANC been a subject for sharing with media?”

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

Officials implicated in Mandela funeral scandal released on bail

Government officials charged over alleged misuse of funds meant for Nelson Mandela's funeral have each been released on R1,000 bail.
News
3 days ago

Tribunal stops Eastern Cape health department's R10m scooter contract

The Special Tribunal on Friday granted an order interdicting the Eastern Cape health department from further implementing the controversial R10m ...
News
4 months ago

