Malema urges Eastern Cape youth to derail scooter programme

EFF leader Julius Malema has declared war against the Eastern Cape government’s scooter programme.

Delivering the party’s Youth Day message, Malema said the youth and EFF members in the Eastern Cape must take it upon themselves to remove the scooters from the streets.

“We want to tell the government of the Eastern Cape …‘take those scooters and give them to municipalities, they can use them to deliver mails and bills’ because any of those if they are found in the village claiming that they are coming to fetch a sick person, fighters you know what to do with such a behaviour. I do not want to tell you now, I will tell you in our space and privacy,” Malema said.

The scooter programme, launched by Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba accompanied by health minister Zweli Mkhize last week, has received a lot of backlash.

The scooters are meant to transport sick patients from rural areas in the province where ambulances cannot reach them due to the bad roads in the province. Malema said these scooters further showed that the ANC-led government disregarded the dignity of black people.

He said that EF members in the Eastern Cape must “take it upon yourselves to show the Eastern Cape government that you don’t want those scooters”.