South Africa

Health worker held after attempted theft of PPE

By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 January 2021 - 10:43
The Eastern Cape health MEC applauded a security guard at a hospital in Komani for foiling the theft of eight boxes of PPE.
The Eastern Cape health MEC applauded a security guard at a hospital in Komani for foiling the theft of eight boxes of PPE.
Image: Supplied

An Eastern Cape health worker was nabbed at the weekend for allegedly attempting to steal eight boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Spotted by a vigilant security guard as he was about to leave the Frontier Hospital in Komani on Saturday, the man was arrested and detained by police.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

The accused was one of hundreds of people the provincial government had roped in to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba thanked all security guards for carrying out their duties well.

“Had it not been for the vigilance of the security guard, the worker would have succeeded in stealing the PPE,” Gomba said.

“We condemn such thievery with the contempt it deserves.

“By stealing the PPE, the worker was leaving front-line workers like nurses and doctors defenceless against this vicious virus that has already killed 8,662 people in the Eastern Cape.”

Gomba called on the criminal justice system to make an example out of the arrested man.

“Having workers steal the very same PPE meant to protect them flies in the face of saving lives and exposes them to the coronavirus.

“When workers steal PPE, it may result in a shortage, and one life lost is one too many.

“We are calling on the justice system to impose a harsh sentence if the suspect is found guilty to deter would-be thieves.”

Gomba said stealing PPE was tantamount to murder.

HeraldLIVE

Much-needed oxygen machines and PPE for Eastern Cape hospitals

The machines will be donated by the Gift of the Givers while the Musa Jeeva Foundation is donating personal protective equipment worth R1.3m to ...
News
1 week ago

SIU raids North West municipality over PPE corruption

The Special Investigating Unit on Friday raided the Matlosana local municipality in Klerksdorp, North West, as part of its investigation into ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X