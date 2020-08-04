Health MEC's messenger gets R5,000 bail in bribery, drink-driving matter

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's personal messenger and Buffalo City municipality ANC Youth League regional task team member Ayanda Matinise has been granted R5,000 bail by the King William’s Town magistrate's court.

Matinise was charged with breaching the national lockdown regulations, driving an unauthorised state vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and attempted bribery of police.

DispatchLIVE understands Matinise allegedly tried to bribe the police officers with R10,000 after a high-speed chase in King William’s Town on Saturday.

The well-known ANC socialite made his appearance in court on Monday wearing a navy jacket, black pants, slippers, an Eskimo hat and a mask that covered his whole face.

While he avoided being photographed, Matinise was instructed to take off his hat inside the courtroom.

The matter was postponed till October 13 for further investigation.

— DispatchLIVE