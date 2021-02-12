Equalling Ahly’s best Club World Cup finish of third place‚ which they also achieved in Japan in 2006‚ solidifies Mosimane’s position at Ahly. It completes a remarkable four-and-a-half months at Africa’s most successful football club‚ where the pressure to succeed is relentless‚ and that included wrapping up a treble arriving from Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the Covid-19-delayed Egyptian 2019-20 season.

“I’m proud of the boys. Three hard games. They left everything on the pitch‚ they stepped on every leaf of the grass. And they should be tired by now‚” Mosimane said.

“They have the character‚ the self-belief‚ and you can’t ask for more from the boys.

“Yes‚ we know that we are not Bayern. And yes we know that we have a lot of work to do. Yes‚ we know that we should score more.

“But you’ve got to understand the level of the competition. It’s the World Cup. I think Africa should not be disgraced by us becoming third.

“We got a medal‚ we defeated the Conmebol [South America] champions‚ and it’s a milestone.”

Ahly‚ who beat Qatar's Al-Duhail 1-0 in the second round then lost 2-0 to Hansi Flicks' immensely impressive Bayern Munich in the semifinals‚ edged the 90 minutes of normal time against Palmeiras before the playoff went straight to penalties.

“We opened it a bit in this match‚ because we analysed our opponents and we felt that we could go toe-to-toe and pound-for-pound with them‚” Mosimane said.