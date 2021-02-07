Accidents and domestic violence cases spike in Durban as booze ban is lifted

Durban has seen a spike in vehicle accidents and incidents of domestic violence after the government lifted the prohibition of the sale of alcohol this week.

There has also been an increase in the number of house parties being hosted — despite “social gatherings” still being illegal under current level 3 lockdown regulations.

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Parboo Sewpersad said on Sunday that the force had seen more accidents, domestic violence cases and complaints of “partying at residences” in the past few days, compared to previous weeks.

This comes after ministerial advisory committee co-chair Prof Salim Abdool Karim told TimesLIVE last week that the lifting of restrictions was likely to result in a “small rebound in cases”.

“There is likely to be a small increase; it takes about seven to 10 days. I can’t predict how big it is going to be,” said Abdool Karim.