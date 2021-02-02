Alcohol sales off to slow start as booze ban is lifted

Sales at some liquor stores were off to a slow start on the first day of trading since the ban was lifted on Monday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced just after 8pm that the ban on the sale of alcohol would be lifted from Tuesday at 10am. Alcohol may now be sold from Mondays to Thursdays 10am-6pm for off-site consumption (in other words, by retailers).

In a snap survey TimesLIVE conducted on Tuesday afternoon, managers at liquor stores said they were not as busy as they had expected to be.

“There were no queues at all. People are either at work or do not have money,” said Manny Capitao, manager at Liquor City on Jan Smuts Avenue, Johannesburg. He said he could not stock up before the ban was imposed as it came in with immediate effect in December.

“We have some stock, but we will have to order again.”

Asked if he had any expired alcohol that he would have to destroy, Capitao said: “Beers and ciders have a six-month shelf life, so we do not have any expired alcohol.”