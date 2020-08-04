Documents due to Nkosana Makate can't be found

Vodacom couldn't find seven of the 18 contracts that the high court ordered be make available to "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate in his protracted legal battle with the cellphone giant.



This emerged in court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday as Vodacom appeals judge Jody Kollapen's June judgment which ordered that Makate be furnished with documents, including copies of several revenue-generating value added services' contracts...