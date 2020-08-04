South Africa

Documents due to Nkosana Makate can't be found

By Isaac Mahlangu - 04 August 2020 - 08:28

Vodacom couldn't find seven of the 18 contracts that the high court ordered be make available to "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate in his protracted legal battle with the cellphone giant.

This emerged in court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday as Vodacom appeals judge Jody Kollapen's June judgment which ordered that Makate be furnished with documents, including copies of several revenue-generating value added services' contracts...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X