Columnists

Fees to use mall toilets a stinking business trend

By Madimetja Jerry Mogotlane - 28 August 2020 - 09:56

Imagine you are in a state of emergency when nature calls and you are blocked by an obnoxious person who has been tasked with being a toilet officer in the public toilets at the mall.

This may sound stupid but this is prevalent in the malls where patrons are expected to part ways with their last R2 when they want to answer the call of nature. For years I have been witnessing this stinking business trend where we pay just to secure a seat  in a public toilet. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X