Fees to use mall toilets a stinking business trend

Imagine you are in a state of emergency when nature calls and you are blocked by an obnoxious person who has been tasked with being a toilet officer in the public toilets at the mall.



This may sound stupid but this is prevalent in the malls where patrons are expected to part ways with their last R2 when they want to answer the call of nature. For years I have been witnessing this stinking business trend where we pay just to secure a seat in a public toilet. ..