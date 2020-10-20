Vodacom allegedly knew it owed inventor R63bn but only paid him R47m

'Please Call Me' payout was dishonest — claim

Vodacom had allegedly concluded that it owed “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate in excess of R63.4bn but went on to offer him R47m in compensation for his idea.



This is according to court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last week in which two former Vodacom employees have stated for the first time under oath that the cellphone company had calculated how much it made from the Please Call Me service as far back as December 2015...