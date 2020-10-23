Makate retorts that their statement is riddled with falsifications

We don't owe Please Call Me inventor R63bn – Vodacom

Mobile telecommunications company has denied that it owes Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate more than R63bn.



In court papers before the high court in Pretoria, former Vodacom accountant Teboho Motaung alleged in an affidavit that Vodacom had set aside R63.4bn for Makate and had even processed invoices bearing his name while the matter was before the Constitutional Court...