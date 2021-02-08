Paper helped created awareness of illness, says marathon master

Sibisi thanks Sowetan for its role in his cancer battle

Grand master runner and 1986 Two Oceans marathon winner Thulani Sibisi, who has been battling prostate cancer for over eight years, is thankful to Sowetan for helping him to speak out about his illness through the articles the newspaper has published about the disease.



“Sowetan helped me a great deal to speak about my condition and also encourage people to test earlier and not to leave that until late. I found out late about my condition because of lack of education about cancer," says Sibisi, 67...