Men's clinics - just what men want

South African men don’t seek medical attention from clinics because they don’t want to be treated by women.

This comes from the research conducted by Anova Health Institute which recently opened the fifth men’s medical centre in Riverpark, Alexandra.

“Men don’t want to wait in queues and they don’t feel comfortable being treated by young female nurses; remember 80 to 90% of nurses are women,” said Charlotte Modibedi, the technical advisor for the Health For Men project.Modibedi said the first centre was opened in Cape Town in 2008 to try and curtail the crisis of men not seeking medical care for a wide range of issues such as erectile dysfunction, HIV/Aids, STIs and prostate cancer.

In Johannesburg, there are currently five clinics, including the new one that was launched in August: Yeoville, Riverpark, Chiawelo, Zola and Itireleng. These clinics are part of the main clinic which services the community.

“We want to make sure the clinics are comfortable for the men. We employ male healthcare workers such as nurses and counsellors.

“The waiting time is reduced because in average, people wait three hours at clinics and in these male sections they will be waiting on average of an hour or less,” she said.

Modibedi said since the Yeoville centre was opened in 2009, there has been approximately 497 men who started taking ARVs.

“They really appreciate the service and they like the service,” she said.