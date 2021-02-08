South Africa

Yaya's family now accepts her without box-checking

How Sowetan changed my life for the better as transgender woman

08 February 2021 - 08:27

Transgender woman and activist Yaya Mavundla’s life changed for the better after taking center-stage on the front page of Sowetan’s Women’s Day Special Edition in August 2019.

Looking radiant in a fuchsia David Tlale number, Mavundla was snapped on the cover sandwiched by three other resilient women that included an unemployed graduate, top cop and revered boxer...

