Victim fingered for local youth's death
Prophecy leads to man's stoning to death
A community's consultation with a prophet who pointed out two men for being responsible for the death of a young man in a Tzaneen, Limpopo village, led to the residents running amok, killing one person and torching houses and cars.
It just took a R10 contribution from each household for the community to consult the prophet which the family of Tsebo Malatji, 23, had seen a day before in Bismark village...
