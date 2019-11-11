Students torture and kill 'thief' in mob justice attack

A picture of a suspected thief, circulated at the University of Venda in Limpopo, may have sparked a mob justice attack that claimed his life.

The man in his 20s, who was suspected of being behind a spate of criminal activities on campus, was caught and beaten by a group of people in the early hours of Friday.

Univen spokesperson Dr Takalani Dzaga confirmed that the man was a "wanted suspect on campus after many students' valuables such as laptops and cellphones were stolen and his picture was circulated on campus".

"First, we would like to condemn the mob attack, which resulted in a person dying.

"However, we have confirmed with our protection services through surveillance cameras that it is the same man who the university has been looking for," said Dzaga.

Dzaga said the institution had not opened criminal cases against the man who was not a student at the university.

"We are also investigating how the man got access into the varsity since he was not an enrolled student. We are in a process of implementing an improved security system on our entrance and exit gate.

"We will be installing a facial recognition security system to avoid this kind of incident," said Dzaga.