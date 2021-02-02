40 years on, Sowetan's still your voice

In 1977, Nobel laureate Rosalyn Yalow famously said: “If we want to start moving towards equality we must believe in ourselves or no-one will believe in us. We must match our aspirations with the competence, courage and determination to succeed. We must feel a personal responsibility to ease the path for those who come afterwards.”



Four years later, it would be on the strength of these words that the founding fathers of this newspaper would stand when committing Sowetan to fight injustice against the people of this country...