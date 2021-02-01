Basic education to conduct Covid-19 compliance visits in Limpopo today ahead of February 15

Basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo will visit schools in the province’s Sekhukhune East district to assess their state of readiness ahead of reopening on February 15.

“The oversight visits come as the sector moves closer towards welcoming pupils as part of the commencement of the 2021 academic calendar and with the sector having welcomed back school management teams (SMTs) and teachers.

“The visits are part of the Covid-19 compliance monitoring exercise to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers as they prepare to return to school,” said the department.