Virus hits KZN and Limpopo school staff hard

Public schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo are said to have the highest number of teachers and staff members who are affected by Covid-19 related illnesses.

This was suggested by a national school readiness survey conducted by five recognised teacher unions: the Professional Education Union (PEU), National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa), SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), SA Teachers Union (SAOU) and National Teachers Union (Natu).

The survey was conducted on January 18 and was amended after discussions with the department of basic education on Wednesday.

According to the survey the affected teachers were unlikely to be able to return to school on the day of reopening.

North West, Free State and Northern Cape were the least affected by Covid-19 cases.

Between the closure of schools in December and January 18, 33%-59% of schools across provinces lost one support staff member and in four provinces, 2%-13% of schools reported the death of two support staff members.

When it comes to material readiness only 47% of schools indicated that they were confident that they can comply with Covid-19 protocols when schools reopen next month.

School principals in the Western Cape reported high levels of readiness with the exception of masks and sufficient school funds.

KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape principals reported low levels of readiness in all categories.