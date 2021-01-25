Third matric marker in Gauteng succumbs to Covid-19

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the marker who this morning lost her battle against Covid-19,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

The department said the late marker had displayed Covid-19 symptoms two weeks ago, and was released from the centre so she could receive medical attention.

A week ago, Sunday Times Daily reported seven markers had succumbed to Covid-19. Three of those who died were from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, one from Limpopo and one from a department of basic education marking centre.

TimesLIVE