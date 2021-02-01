Court order 'is being breached'
Lobby groups call for resumption of school feeding scheme
Lobby groups have accused the department of basic education of being in contempt of court after failing to provide meals to millions of destitute pupils who are dependent on the national school nutrition programme (NSNP).
Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 said they were disappointed and angry that despite a court order, the department has failed to provide clear plans for resuming the feeding scheme as pupils have been forced to stay home because of the Covid-19 pandemic...
