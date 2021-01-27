Police got it wrong, says Bheki Cele over maskless Mpumalanga premier

Police minister Bheki Cele has admitted that police “badly” managed the mask matter involving Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

The premier failed to wear a mask during the funeral of minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu at the weekend - something that she has apologised for.

“The matter was handled badly from the side of the police, there is no doubt about that,” said Cele, in an interview with TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications last Thursday, was at the forefront of advocating on behalf of government the importance of adhering to the coronavirus rules and regulations.

Mtsweni-Tsipane was shown on national television not wearing a mask while attending Mthembu’s funeral service on Sunday. Shortly after she made her speech at the service, deputy president David Mabuza signalled to the premier that she was not wearing her mask - but still she did not wear the mask, which was in her hands.