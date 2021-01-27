From excuses to admitting guilt — how mask-less Mpumalanga premier made the headlines

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane made headlines this week after she was spotted without a mask during the funeral of minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Sunday.

Mthembu died last week from complications related to Covid-19.

Mtsweni-Tsipane has been criticised by the public and politicians over the incident.

Here's a wrap of what has happened:

Premier apologises, says mask “fell off”

The office of the premier issued an apology on Sunday and said Mtsweni-Tsipane was only without a mask for a “brief moment.” It said she had her mask on when she entered the cemetery but “it somehow got damaged and fell”. Her team gave her another mask to use for the rest of the funeral proceedings.

She urged the public to adhere to the regulations and always wear masks.