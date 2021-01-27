Premier's gaffe displayed expectation of unequal rights, as in Animal Farm
Politicians are not first class citizens above all others
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is one of my favourite novels of all time. Though written in 1945, its profundity is timeless. The allegorical novella reflects the realities of the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the descent into the Stalinist era that brought untold misery to the Soviet Union.
Specifically, it details the betrayal of the Communist cause by animals which, upon the successful overthrow of the dictatorship of Mr Jones, the farm owner who represents the monarchy/bourgeois class, are confronted with a leadership that resembles their previous oppressor...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.