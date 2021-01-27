Premier's gaffe displayed expectation of unequal rights, as in Animal Farm

Politicians are not first class citizens above all others

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is one of my favourite novels of all time. Though written in 1945, its profundity is timeless. The allegorical novella reflects the realities of the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the descent into the Stalinist era that brought untold misery to the Soviet Union.



Specifically, it details the betrayal of the Communist cause by animals which, upon the successful overthrow of the dictatorship of Mr Jones, the farm owner who represents the monarchy/bourgeois class, are confronted with a leadership that resembles their previous oppressor...