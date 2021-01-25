Another top ANC leader apologises for not wearing mask at Mthembu's

Another senior ANC leader in Mpumalanga has been forced to issue an apology after he was caught on camera not wearing a mask at the funeral of minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu in eMalahleni on Sunday.



The ANC Mpumalanga acting chairperson, Mandla Ndlovu, broke Covid-19 regulations by not wearing a mask in public...