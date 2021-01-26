Assault case against Thembinkosi Lorch temporarily withdrawn

The assault case against Orlando Pirates football player Thembinkosi Lorch was provisionally withdrawn in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Lorch, through his legal team, submitted representations to the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) and after considering such representations, the SPP took a decision to provisionally withdraw the case.

Nyoso, as Lorch is known to soccer fans, was arrested in September for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old footballer was charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and was released on R2,000 bail.

"The SPP instructed the SAPS to conduct further investigations and the NPA will be guided by that investigation process on whether or not to proceed with prosecuting Lorch," Mjonondwane said.

According to reports, Lorch allegedly slapped and strangled Mathithibala after she asked him where he had been, following his absence for six hours.