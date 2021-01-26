'I had nothing to do with it': State security cop unmoved by Neil Aggett's death

A police officer called in to interrogate Dr Neil Aggett conceded on Tuesday that he had not been bothered by his death because of the type of work he did.

Joseph Woensdregt was among a number of officers who interrogated Aggett, a trade unionist and medical doctor, at John Vorster Square police station just days before his death in 1982.

On Tuesday during an inquest into the death, a statement Woensdregt submitted in 1990 - when he was applying for a medical discharge from the police force - came to the fore. In it, he admitted he wasn’t particularly affected by Aggett’s death.

He was facing cross-examination by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Jabulani Mlotshwa at a fresh inquest into the fatal events of 1982.