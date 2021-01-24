Jackson Mthembu's daughter praises him as loving and hardworking man

In a moving tribute to her father, minister Jackson Mthembu’s daughter Thuli praised him for being a hardworking and loving man.

“Daddy, you’ve accomplished so much in your life, yet we’ve always felt like your biggest accomplishment,” Thuli said as she tried to compose herself.

Mthembu, who was minister in the presidency, died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday.

“No-one who knows you did not know of our achievements and that’s how proud you are of being our father.

“You taught us so much without saying anything at all. You taught that hard work and humility are two peas in a pod like prayer and patience. I’m sad that you won’t be teaching this to all our kids.

“I will miss answering my phone and hearing. ‘is that my daughter?’ not knowing if I should say yes. I will miss you look at me like I’m crazy when I dish anything that’s not pap because everything else is considered a salad.”

She praised her father for being a hardworking man.