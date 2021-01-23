Soccer

Orlando Pirates mourn passing of ‘iBhakaniya elikhulu’ Jackson Mthembu

By Ofentse Ratsie - 23 January 2021 - 12:17
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Orlando Pirates have joined in the voices mourning the death of senior African National Congress (ANC) member and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

A staunch Buccaneers supporter‚ Mthembu died on Thursday as a result Covid-19 related complications.

“Minister Jackson Mthembu – a sad loss to the Mthembu Family‚ the Nation and his Club‚” Pirates tweeted.

The club posted on their official website: “Orlando Pirates Football Club mourn the sad and untimely passing of iBhakaniya elikhulu‚ Minister Jackson Mthembu.

“We at Orlando Pirates remember uMvelase for the affable gentleman he was.

“The overwhelming feeling in the Orlando Pirates Family when the news of Minister Mthembu's sad passing broke are best captured by words of the rank and file‚ ‘What a friendly‚ good-natured and accessible human being’.

“May his soul repose peacefully.”

Sixth-placed Pirates will be in DStv Premiership action on Saturday‚ away against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.

