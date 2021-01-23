Orlando Pirates mourn passing of ‘iBhakaniya elikhulu’ Jackson Mthembu
Orlando Pirates have joined in the voices mourning the death of senior African National Congress (ANC) member and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.
A staunch Buccaneers supporter‚ Mthembu died on Thursday as a result Covid-19 related complications.
“Minister Jackson Mthembu – a sad loss to the Mthembu Family‚ the Nation and his Club‚” Pirates tweeted.
☠ Minister Jackson Mthembu - a sad loss to the Mthembu Family, the Nation and his Club - @orlandopirates— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) January 21, 2021
🖥 Read the full Message 👉🏿 https://t.co/xw8mnGiTGX
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #RIPJacksonMthembu#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ihnjjiiiBl
The club posted on their official website: “Orlando Pirates Football Club mourn the sad and untimely passing of iBhakaniya elikhulu‚ Minister Jackson Mthembu.
“We at Orlando Pirates remember uMvelase for the affable gentleman he was.
“The overwhelming feeling in the Orlando Pirates Family when the news of Minister Mthembu's sad passing broke are best captured by words of the rank and file‚ ‘What a friendly‚ good-natured and accessible human being’.
May the best people’s team @orlandopirates win this afternoon #SowetoDerby .#OrlandoPirates . pic.twitter.com/8cOTsrgsQr— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) February 29, 2020
“May his soul repose peacefully.”
Sixth-placed Pirates will be in DStv Premiership action on Saturday‚ away against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.