Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Mthembu hometown funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy at the funeral of the late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu in his hometown of Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Deputy president David Mabuza is also expected to deliver the keynote tribute in honour of Mthembu at a memorial service which was postponed from Saturday to Monday after consultation between the presidency and Mthembu’s family.

Mthembu’s official funeral category 1 will start at 9am on Sunday.

Mthembu died due to a Covid-19 related illness on Thursday, becoming the first minister to succumb to the virus.