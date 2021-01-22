Jackson Mthembu was due to testify at state capture inquiry before his death
The late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu was scheduled to appear before the state capture commission, to speak about goings-on during his time in parliament.
Commission spokesperson Rev Mbuyiselo Stemela said on Monday that Mthembu — who “publicly supported the commission” and had co-operated with it — was due to testify “in the next few weeks” over his time as the ANC's chief whip in parliament.
“The chairperson and the commission regret that, with Mr Mthembu’s passing on, the commission will complete its work without the benefit of the contribution he would have made with his oral evidence.
“The chairperson and the commission convey their heartfelt condolences to Mr Mthembu’s family, the government and the whole nation. May his soul rest in peace,” said Stemela.
TimesLIVE
