Jackson Mthembu laid to rest in an emotional send-off in Mpumalanga

When the wife of the late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu saw President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was waiting for her outside the Roman Catholic Church, she wept.

This is where Thembi Mthembu would on Sunday bid farewell to her husband and the father of her children. He died on Thursday from Covid-19 related complications.

The late minister has been accorded an official (category 1) state funeral.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral which is taking place at the Roman Catholic Church near Mthembu's home at Ackerville, Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga.

When the hearse arrived at his home, several family members could be seen fighting back tears.

Before leaving to the Roman Catholic Church, a family elder performed a family ritual of paying the final respects to Mthembu while his body was in a casket outside his home.