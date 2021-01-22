South Africa

Jackson Mthembu to be given official state funeral this weekend

By TimesLIVE - 22 January 2021 - 15:39
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications. File photo.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday, will be given an official state funeral at the weekend.

The presidency announced on Friday that he would get an "Official Funeral Category 1", and that the national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Friday morning until Sunday evening.

Mthembu will be laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday, with proceedings starting at 9am. This will follow a memorial at 1pm on Saturday at the GCIS Auditorium in Tshwane.

Both would take place in line with Disaster Management Act regulations, the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications

Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications.
News
1 day ago

RECORDED | ANC briefs media on death of Jackson Mthembu

The ANC will brief the media on the death of Minister Jackson Mthembu.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X