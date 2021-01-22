His death is nation's great loss – Ramaphosa
Comrades reminisce about Mthembu's gift of the gab
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died on Thursday, has been described as a hardworking, principled leader who loved the country and often worked until late.
Mthembu, the former spokesperson of the ANC, died of Covid-related complications, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.