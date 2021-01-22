His death is nation's great loss – Ramaphosa

Comrades reminisce about Mthembu's gift of the gab

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died on Thursday, has been described as a hardworking, principled leader who loved the country and often worked until late.



Mthembu, the former spokesperson of the ANC, died of Covid-related complications, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday...