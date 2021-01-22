South Africa

His death is nation's great loss – Ramaphosa

Comrades reminisce about Mthembu's gift of the gab

By Isaac Mahlangu and and Mandla Khoza - 22 January 2021 - 07:14

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died on Thursday, has been described as a hardworking, principled leader who loved the country and often worked until late. 

Mthembu, the former spokesperson of the ANC, died of Covid-related complications, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X