Spin doctor jailed after failing to repay insurance company he defrauded

Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Roland Williams will spend the next four years in jail after he failed to refund an insurance company he defrauded.

Williams, 50, defrauded Santam of R96,000 after he intentionally damaged his car and claimed that he had been involved in an accident in 2014. He pleaded guilty in 2018 and he received a suspended sentence.

The former spin doctor was ordered to refund Santam but failed to do so and his suspended four-year sentence was converted to direct imprisonment with immediate effect on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Williams had financial problems when he made the say.