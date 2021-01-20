Board of Healthcare Funders to work with panel probing discrimination

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) says its members have no agenda to intentionally discriminate against any medical professional.

The board said it has a zero-tolerance for any form of discrimination.

It was responding to the release on Tuesday of an interim report by a panel convened by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to investigate allegations made by a number of healthcare professionals that they were being treated unfairly by medical aid schemes based on race and ethnicity.

The report found that between 2012 and 2019, black practitioners were more likely to be found to have committed fraud, waste and abuse than their white counterparts by Discovery, Medscheme and the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems).

Medscheme on Tuesday indicated it will review the panel’s interim findings.

The panel said after considering all the evidence and responses, it found there was unfair racial discrimination against some black practitioners by the three medical schemes.

The board’s members include medical schemes and administrator and managed care organisations throughout southern African.

The board said efforts were being made in the medical scheme industry to root out fraud, waste and corruption.