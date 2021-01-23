South Africa

Zeelie was arrested in May 2019 after employer complained

Admin clerk gets seven years behind bars for R470,000 fraud

23 January 2021 - 14:07
A former admin clerk was sentenced to seven years in jail for R470,000 fraud by the commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth.
A former admin clerk was sentenced to seven years in jail for R470,000 fraud by the commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The specialised commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth has given an admin clerk a bookkeeping lesson.

Rhonda Zeelie, 37, was handed a seven-year prison sentence on Friday for stealing hundreds of  thousands of rand from her previous employer, Chris Bury Appliances. She was convicted of one count of fraud and one count of theft.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Zeelie was arrested in May 2019 after her employer complained.  

“The investigation revealed that in her capacity as an administrator she stole about R470,000 from the beginning of 2016 to May 2018 by unlawfully transferring funds from the business bank account into her own. She then 'cooked the books' in a futile attempt to mask her dishonest transactions,” said Ramovha.

She was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for fraud and two years for theft.

TimesLIVE

Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud

A 44-year-old former IT manager for mobile network service provider Cell C was arrested by the Hawks in connection with an alleged tender scam ...
Business
1 day ago

Surgeon Peter Beale on murder, fraud charges as case moves to high court

The case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale has been transferred to the high court in Johannesburg for trial, where he will now face charges ...
News
2 days ago

12 police officers got arrested in two provinces today

The Hawks announced on Tuesday they had “concluded a major investigation with a successful takedown operation” in the Free State during which six ...
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X