Medical aids must cure prejudices
Think about this: a company advertises employment vacancies for new graduates. A non-negotiable condition is that applicants must own a vehicle, even if the job is not necessarily in transportation.
In the context of inequality in SA, the likelihood is that successful applicants would be from middle class backgrounds and more likely, white...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.