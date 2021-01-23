Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport

A fugitive drug dealer who skipped bail and fled the country more than three years ago after failing to appear in court in Secunda was rearrested this week while trying to re-enter SA on a flight from Nigeria.

Okonkwo Kingsley Nwabuike, 46, a Nigerian national, was rearrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport on Thursday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

“His arrest followed information received from Interpol about the suspect, who was circulated as wanted in August 2017 for dealing in drugs, said to be arriving at the airport in Johannesburg from Nigeria. The Hawks pounced on him shortly after his arrival,” the Hawks said.

Nwabuike was initially arrested along with Cypriah Joshua Emeka, 31, on August 31 2017 in Secunda during a search and seizure operation. They were found in possession of Crystal meth, Kat and uncut rock drugs valued at R300,000.

“They were both released on bail. Emeka continued with his court appearances while Nwabuike failed to appear in court and skipped bail. He fled to his country and a warrant of arrest was issued against him and he was flagged and circulated as a wanted suspect,” the Hawks said.

TimesLIVE