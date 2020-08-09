Religious ornaments stuffed with drugs seized at OR Tambo International

A consignment of drugs weighing more than 20kg, stashed inside religious ornaments, has been intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The estimated value of the haul, seized on Saturday, is about R4.7m.

“A detection team from this joint operational [team at the airport] were following up on information provided by crime intelligence which led to the detection of the drugs weighing 21.4kg hidden inside religious ornaments,” said Col Athlenda Mathe on Sunday, in a statement from police.

The ornaments were destined for SA from India.