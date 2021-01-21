SA's Bobby Shabangu celebrated among global Wikipedia contributors on 20th anniversary

SA editor Bobby Shabangu has been hailed by online encyclopedia service Wikipedia as it marks its 20th anniversary.

He is one of the 280,000 people who edit and share educational information on the platform for millions of users around the world each month.

Shabangu speaks five languages fluently, including English and Swati, which he mainly focuses on promoting.

According to the Wikimedia Foundation, Shabangu uses his multilingualism for “editing several language versions of Wikipedia, with a focus on promoting smaller languages such as Swati.

In addition to editing, Bobby also supports community engagement activities, which includes sharing input on a new universal code of conduct for all Wikimedia projects.”

Shabangu commended Wikipedia's contribution to making information accessible to millions.