Compound interest is 2019 buzz word

In the first monetary policy committee meeting of this year, the Reserve Bank announced that interest rates will remain unchanged .

This is good news for those who have debts. This brings me to an exciting concept that can be used to improve your financial position with less effort.

Compound interest is a buzz word that many financial advisors mention to clients who want to get the most out of their savings.

According to Wikipedia, compound interest is the addition of interest to the principal sum of a loan or deposit. In other words, it is interest on interest.

It is the result of reinvesting interest, rather than paying it out, so that interest in the next period is then earned on the principal sum plus previously accumulated interest.