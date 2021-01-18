South Africa

Covid-19 blocks Thoriso Themane murder trial

18 January 2021 - 15:12
Thorisho Themane
Thorisho Themane

The murder trial of six pupils and two adults accused of killing Thoriso Themane, 28, and taking video footage of the crime was postponed in the Limpopo High Court on Monday. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi said the trial was postponed after the defense lawyer of one of the accused was placed on quarantine due to Covid-19.

Themane was murdered in Polokwane in February 2019 allegedly by a group of pupils and two adults. His murder was recorded on a video and later went viral on social media. 

Malabi-Dzangi said the trial would be held in camera because most of the accused were minors.

"All minor children were released under parental care. The two adults are out on bail," she said. 

