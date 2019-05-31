South Africa

Eleven in court over gruesome death of Thoriso Themane

By Nico Gous - 31 May 2019 - 15:17
Parents of Torisho, Maria and Mahlaphahlapana Themane and other family members during the funeral service of Torisho Themane, 28, on Saturday 2 March. Themane was killed by a gang of high school pupils in Flora Park, in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Parents of Torisho, Maria and Mahlaphahlapana Themane and other family members during the funeral service of Torisho Themane, 28, on Saturday 2 March. Themane was killed by a gang of high school pupils in Flora Park, in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan

Eleven suspects accused of murdering Thoriso Themane appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Friday.

“Nine of the accused are juveniles aged between 13 and 17 and have appeared in the children’s court. The case has been postponed to August 14 2019 pending the assessment report of the psychologist of accused six and seven,” the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a joint statement.

“The other accused, Chuene Maleka, 36, and Alfred Mothapo, 37 also appeared today on the same case in a separate courtroom. The case against them was remanded to August 6 2019 for further investigation.”

Thoriso, 28, was attacked on February 23 near the Flora Park dam in Polokwane.

The video of the attack went viral after it was captured on cellphone and circulated on social media. He died a day later at the Polokwane Hospital.

Cop's son implicated in Themane murder claims self-defence in separate stabbing case

One of the six teenagers accused of killing Thoriso Themane told the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he was acting in self-defence ...
News
2 months ago

From Thorisho's murder to the Parktown shooting: violence that had SA shook

The past two weeks have seen South Africans being exposed to various incidents of publicised crimes.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X