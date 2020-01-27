Trial of 11 accused in murder of Thorisho Themane to be held in camera

The trial of nine minors and two adults accused of the murder of Thorisho Themane will be held in camera.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi added that only the parents and the legal team of the affected parties will be allowed in the Polokwane High Court throughout the duration of the trial.

Malabi-Dzhangi said although there were adults in the matter, the legal teams agreed that the trial will be heard in camera.

She also said that media will not be allowed to cover the court proceedings.

Choene Maleka, 35, Albert Mothapo and nine minors briefly appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Monday morning where their trial was postponed and set to be heard from June 29 to July 10.

All the suspects are out on bail.

Themane was murdered in Polokwane in February 2019 allegedly by a group of pupils and two adults. His murder was recorded on a video and later went viral on social media.