South Africa

Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza hijacked in Midrand, forced to draw cash

By Iavan Pijoos - 29 May 2020 - 11:17
Police said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of blue VW Gti Golf with blue lights flashing.
Police said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of blue VW Gti Golf with blue lights flashing.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

The deputy minister of home affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, was hijacked by at least two gunmen on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed on Friday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of a blue VW GTi Golf with blue lights flashing.

“Two men carrying handguns approached the deputy minister and forced him out of the driver's seat and then on to the floor at the back. They drove around with him, withdrawing money from different ATMs,” Naidoo said.

The incident happened around 4.25pm on Thursday.

Nzuza was later dropped off in Mamelodi West. The suspects fled the scene with Nzuza's  blue Range Rover, two cellphones and his wallet.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody who has any information on the suspects is urged to contact the SAPS on its toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information on the MySAPSApp.

Cops crack two cases of hijacked trucks

Police have arrested six suspects for hijacking a truck and recovered the stolen goods in Midrand.
News
1 day ago

Police constable killed in gun battle with 'hijackers' in Mpumalanga

A police constable was shot dead after a car chase with suspected hijackers in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X