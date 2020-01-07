WATCH | Suspects in attempted carjacking viral video arrested

Two Durban men have been arrested for an attempted carjacking which went viral after being captured on a dashcam.

The men, aged 22 and 33, were arrested in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Saturday.

According to police they are the alleged perpetrators who attempted to hijack a car on the corner of South Coast Road and Himalaya Drive in December.

The incident was captured by the car's dashcam video and shared on social media platforms.

In the video, the car stops behind another vehicle at the intersection, as a man in a brown hoodie and shorts walks across the road.

The man then produces a firearm and charges towards the driver's side of the vehicle and tries to open the door.

In a split-second decision, the quick-witted and skilled driver reverses the vehicle in an attempt to avoid becoming another hijacking statistic.