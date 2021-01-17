Free State spaza shopkeeper and a suspect killed during robbery

A trio robbed and murdered a shopkeeper on Saturday night, and after firing shots randomly in the street as they fled, one of them was found dead.

Free State police said on Sunday the Ethiopian shopkeeper was confronted at 8.45pm by three men, who had stormed into a spaza shop in Mashaeng, Fouriesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said: “One suspect who was armed with a firearm threatened the shopkeeper, Temsegel Tadsse Jomole, 32, and forced him into the bedroom whereby he allegedly shot and killed him.”

“He then came out allegedly carrying a bag suspected to be containing money.